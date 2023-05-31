Former Blue Jays pitcher Stroman says nobody on team likes Anthony Bass

According to one former player, nobody on the Toronto Blue Jays is all that fond of Anthony Bass.

Bass, the 35-year-old reliever who has been the subject of multiple controversies for his social media usage this season, issued an apology on Tuesday for an anti-LGBTQ post shared on his Instagram page.

Earlier this week, Bass shared a video on his Instagram account that suggested Christians should boycott Bud Light and Target for the brands’ LGBTQ-friendly stances.

Bass spoke for under a minute and did not take questions from the media when issuing his apology, which took place prior to Tuesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Toronto Star‘s Gregor Chisholm wrote a scathing take of Bass’ actions and short apology, calling him an “attention seeker causing headaches for the team and sponsors,” with Budwesier being a longtime sponsor of the Jays.

Former Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman had a take of his own, replying to Chisholm’s tweet about Bass.

“None of his teammates or staff want him in their locker room,” Stroman tweeted in his response on Wednesday.

Stroman last pitched for the Blue Jays in 2019 before being traded to the New York Mets, so he never overlapped with Bass, who first pitched for Toronto in 2020 before rejoining the franchise in 2022.

It’s not clear if Stroman is speaking his mind based on his own opinion, or if he’s actually sharing intel from one of his former teammates. Just a few players are left from the 2019 roster: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Danny Jansen and Cavan Biggio amongst batters, while Toronto has an entirely different pitching staff outside of Tim Mayza.

Stroman is 5-4 with an ERA of 2.59 and 62 strikeouts in 12 appearances this season with the Chicago Cubs, while Bass has no decisions or saves with an ERA of 4.50 and 18 strikeouts in 20 appearances this season for Toronto.