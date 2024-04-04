The 2024 season hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start for the Toronto Blue Jays.

While their 3-4 record isn’t anything to panic over, the way they lost some of those games is concerning. Their pitching, aside from Chris Bassitt, has been relatively solid. Their issue, however, is that they cannot seem to score runs.

Yesterday, the Blue Jays became the first team in modern MLB history to be victimized by a no-hitter and a one-hitter within the first seven games of the season. Their one-hitter yesterday came off the bat of Daulton Varsho versus the Houston Astros.

Though managers can’t control how their players perform on the field, they can do everything in their power to put out the best lineup possible to give their team an opportunity to win games. That’s where the frustration with John Schneider comes in.

On Tuesday, with two outs in the ninth inning, Davis Schneider hit a two-run home run to give the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead. They wound up holding on and walking away with the 2-1 victory, with Schneider obviously playing a huge role as to why. The 25-year-old had been in and out of the lineup to begin the season, but fans assumed that it was a guarantee he’d be back in yesterday against the Astros following his heroics the day prior. Their manager, however, had different plans.

(also John Schneider is well aware that fans do not like this move and says he gets it… he just believes this is best way to win tonight… we’ll see how it goes!) https://t.co/5EpMQ1rmmI — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 3, 2024

Sure enough, the game didn’t go well, as the Blue Jays fell by an 8-0 final. Both during and after the game, many fans were happy to let it be known how they felt about Schneider’s decision-making.

It would be nice to have a competent Manager. — braats (@ca_braats) April 4, 2024

I wish Schneider nothing but the worst — XLOilers (@OilBears) April 3, 2024

Did David Schneider sleep with John Schneiders wife? — Alex (@leafsplswin) April 3, 2024

This is what happens you bring back a Mickey Mouse manager. You get Mickey Mouse moves like this. — SENS TALK (@senstalk_) April 3, 2024

Guys, keep Davis Schneider in the lineup it ain’t that hard 😂 — Jesse Rubinoff (@jesserubinoff) April 3, 2024

So Schneider saves the day yesterday and you bench him…. This org is pathetic man — Jake Storry (@Storry97) April 3, 2024

No reason to sit Schneider after he saved John Schneider and the rest of the team last night. Sit Kiermaier, play Varsho at CF and have Schneider back in LF. John Schneider and this staff, man…#TOTHECORE https://t.co/i9HtP3rN4q — Joseph Zita (@josephdzita) April 3, 2024

Davis Schenider not playing because John Schneider is over thinking things yet again. #TOTHECORE https://t.co/AAIx78oRwC — Peter B (@PBaracchini) April 3, 2024

This is nothing new, but John Schneider once again proves he has no clue what he is doing. https://t.co/bbu54j9JXX — J (@PropDr_) April 4, 2024

John Schneider went to the Ross Atkins School of Verbal Nonsense #BlueJays #TOTheCore pic.twitter.com/jszbbq0kYj — Scott BlueJaysAlways (@BluejaysAlways) April 3, 2024

Then he won’t be shocked when he’s terminated before the beginning of June. He’s to passive for a poorly constructed team. Jays need a total rebuild including management. — Robert Goldin (@rig116) April 4, 2024

He might be the worst manager in the game. — tylerhayes (@davidmiske) April 4, 2024

Already tired of excuses and “oh well” from puppet John after losses. Seems like simply a continuation of the terrible play and management from last year. Shapiro only cares about renos and pulling more dollars into Rogers Center…not fielding a winning team. — Dal Hines (@bulldogs_no7) April 4, 2024



Blue Jays fans have grown frustrated with this team after some recent disappointing playoff exits, paired with this year’s underwhelming offseason. There will be a ton of pressure facing this organization, and if they aren’t able to have a big year, there could be some massive changes in personnel.