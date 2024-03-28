Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave a young fan a lasting memory in today’s Opening Day game versus the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the bottom of the second inning, Guerrero tracked down a pop-out in foul territory for the first out. He slowly began trotting back to first base before a young fan in a Rays jersey said something that caught his attention. Guerrero first responded by pointing his glove at the fan before running back to give him a fist bump.

Putout: Vladdy

The assist: This fan 👊 pic.twitter.com/JPTfVE7LTQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2024

Though Guerrero’s fun-loving approach has resulted in some criticism over the past year, this clip is an example of why he has been a fan favourite in Toronto for several seasons.

The 2023 season was a disappointing one for Guerrero, who hit .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBIs in 156 games. He is in major need of a bounce-back year, and if Opening Day is any sign, that could be coming. The 25-year-old was able to hit his first home run in his third at bat in the sixth inning to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead.

While there is still plenty of game to go, momentum has certainly shifted in the Jays’ favour in this one. They got off to an ugly start, as Jose Berrios allowed a home run to the first batter he faced. He has given up just one additional run through six innings, however, in what is turning out to be an excellent first start of the season.