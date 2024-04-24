Blue Jays calling up prospect for potential MLB debut: report

The Toronto Blue Jays seem to be getting ready to give yet another player a chance to shine at the major league level.

As per Gate 14 Podcast host Johnny “Johnny Sources” Giunta, 24-year-old prospect Addison Barger has been called up to the Blue Jays, with an official announcement and further reports likely expected shortly.

BREAKING NEWS: Addison Barger has been called up to the Toronto Blue Jays per sources. Pls credit when it happens #JohnnySources — Johnny Giunta (@JohnnyGiunta_) April 24, 2024

The move seems to correspond to outfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s left hip discomfort, as reported by Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith. Kiermaier is currently day-to-day but could be headed to the injured list to make way for Barger.

Nicholson-Smith later confirmed the Barger call-up.

Addison Barger joining Blue Jays in Kansas City today and expected to be active per source Barger offers LH power and the ability to play corner OF or 3B. Kevin Kiermaier left last night’s game with hip flexor discomfort First on this was @JohnnyGiunta_ — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) April 24, 2024

In 19 games for the Buffalo Bisons this year, Barger is putting up a batting average of .314 to go along with an on-base percentage of .435 and a slugging mark of .586. He’s hit three home runs as well as had 19 runs batted in during those games, having been used as both an infielder and outfielder so far this season.

A 2018 draft pick of the Jays out of Leon King High School in Tampa, Florida, Barger is listed as six feet tall and 210 pounds.

He’s currently listed as No. 6 on MLB.com’s list of top prospects for the Jays.

At 13-11, Toronto is tied with the Boston Red Sox for third place in the American League East.

The Blue Jays return to action tonight for the second matchup of the series against the Kansas City Royals, with the first pitch set for 7:40 pm ET. They’ll close out the series with an afternoon contest at 2:10 pm ET, before hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game set starting Friday at 7 pm ET.