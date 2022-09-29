SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Sep 29 2022, 2:52 pm
Ask a kindergartner to come up with the name of a cartoon character, and they might offer up the name “Frankie Lasagna.”

But it’s actually just the name of one Toronto restaurant owner (yes, really), who’s gone viral for a reason he’ll probably never live down at last night’s Toronto Blue Jays-New York Yankees game.

Frankie Lasagna missed out on the home run ball hit by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge last night, which was his 61st home run of the regular season, tying the American League record set by Roger Maris back in 1961.

The ball was rumoured to be worth $250,000, according to SCP Auctions president David Kohler via The New York Times.

Usually, the Yankees (or MLB, the Baseball Hall of Fame, or Judge himself) would offer the catcher a package-they-couldn’t-refuse kind of deal for a historic milestone, but it ended up just landing in Toronto’s bullpen before they returned it to New York’s dugout via pitcher Zack Britton.

Canadian Press sports editor Scott Brown tweeted out the name along with an interview via Gregory Strong with the beleaguered Lasagna.

Brown clarified Lasagna was not the most animated man in the original clip, but merely just one of the fans nearby in attendance.

Still, the internet, as you can probably guess, loved it; it’s not every day you hear about a man named Frankie Lasagna.

Some people weren’t so sure that it was his real name.

If you see ol’ Frankie roaming around the Rogers Centre anytime soon, offer him up a beer. Or maybe ask if you can drop by for a tender lasagna, hopefully, made with love and care.

