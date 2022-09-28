Yankees broadcaster claps back at Guerrero, Blue Jays "my house" retort

There was no shortage of people who loved Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s proclamation that the Toronto Blue Jays slugger owns Rogers Centre.

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay apparently isn’t among them, however.

Guerrero, who after hitting an extra-innings, walk-off single against the rival New York Yankees on Monday night, declared to the Sportsnet broadcast and fans in attendance that the ballpark was, well, owned by the Blue Jays slugger.

“My house! This is my house,” Guerrero yelled.

Kay wasn’t shy to make the callback on Tuesday night after New York clinched an American League East title with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto.

“You know what? It’s really nice of Vlad Guerrero to let the Yankees celebrate in his house. Congratulations to the Yanks,” the YES broadcaster declared.

MICHAEL FROM THE TOP ROPE pic.twitter.com/GJaEi1wcuQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2022

The Blue Jays aren’t far behind the Yankees, slotting second in the AL East and eight games behind the now-division champion New York squad.

Toronto is still on pace to be playoff bound, owning the first wild card into the playoffs with an 87-68 record. They have a number of playoff-clinching scenarios, as the Blue Jays’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot is down to just two.