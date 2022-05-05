Blue Jays broadcaster Dan Shulman to miss upcoming series

Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Dan Shulman will be off the air for the next few games.

Sportsnet’s key television play-by-play man Shulman shared today on Twitter that he’s out for the Blue Jays’ road series against the Cleveland Guardians due to being a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case.

Hey #BlueJays fans, wanted to let you know I won’t be on the CLE series because of close contact with someone who tested positive. But assuming all goes well, I’ll be back in NY. Until then, @benwag247 and Tabby will have the call for you on TV and radio. See you soon! — Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) May 5, 2022

The Jays kick off the series against Cleveland at 6:10 pm ET today, in a four-game set that goes through to Sunday. Shulman added he plans to be back for the Jays’ next two-game series starting Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, taking place on May 10 and 11.

“Assuming all goes well, I’ll be back in NY,” he added.

The Jays currently sit second in the American League East with a record of 16 wins and 10 losses, while Cleveland is third in the American League Central with 13 victories to go along with 11 defeats.

Dan Shulman will be replaced by Ben Wagner and Pat Tabler on a TV-radio simulcast.

Wagner passed on his well wishes to an isolating Shulman.

Stay well, Dan! — Ben Wagner (@benwag247) May 5, 2022

Shulman has served as the Jays’ primary broadcaster for most of the season, with Buck Martinez taking a leave of absence after a cancer diagnosis.