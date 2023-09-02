Blue Jays could be without catcher Danny Jansen for quite some time

The Toronto Blue Jays were able to pick up a big win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday, but it came at a major cost.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Danny Jansen caught a foul ball off his throwing hand. The Blue Jays backstop was immediately in pain, and the game was delayed slightly as manager John Schneider came out to take a look.

Jansen was given some time to recompose himself and, after throwing a few balls to his pitcher, was deemed good to go. It appeared to be a bullet dodged for the Blue Jays until the next inning when Alejandro Kirk replaced the 28-year-old. After the game, the worst was confirmed.

Schneider told reporters that Jansen suffered a fractured middle finger, which according to Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith, is right near the knuckle. While nothing has officially been announced yet, Nicholson-Smith says it is likely that the Blue Jays catcher will end up on the IL. In a subsequent move, Tyler Heineman has been called up as a replacement.

Fracture is near knuckle. Likely Jansen lands on IL but that wasn’t fully decided as of a few minutes ago https://t.co/48q7BbYJ59 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) September 2, 2023

Jansen was having a big game for the Blue Jays, as he had just hit a massive two-run home run in the top of the sixth to put his team up 4-2. In 86 games this season, he has a .228 batting average, along with 17 home runs and 53 RBIs.

With Jansen set to hit the IL, Kirk will be the main man behind the plate going forward. After an outstanding 2022 season, the 24-year-old has struggled with consistency this season, hitting .257 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. The Blue Jays will hope that he can find his form from the season prior as they look to make a push for the playoffs.

With yesterday’s victory, the Blue Jays sit 1.5 games back of the Texas Rangers for the final wild-card spot in the AL. They will look to further close that gap tonight in their second game versus the Rockies at 8:10 pm ET.