Josh Donaldson has a new team, two days after being released by the New York Yankees.

But there’s a catch: he’s heading to the minors.

The 37-year-old third baseman, who won the American League MVP while a member of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015, has signed a minor-league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. According to Brewers beat writer Todd Rosiak, he will report to Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.

Donaldson played five minor-league games while a member of the Yankees earlier this season. That’s as many minor-league games as he’s played in a season since establishing himself as an MLB player in 2012.

The former All-Star is in the twilight of his career, having appeared in just 33 MLB games with the Yankees this season and batting .142, with 10 home runs, 15 RBIs, and an OPS of .659.

Donaldson will be eligible to play for the Brewers in the postseason, however, and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that he’ll be on Milwaukee’s major-league roster within a week.

Milwaukee currently leads the NL Central Division with a 74-59 record.

Donaldson is still searching for the first World Series title of his 1,366-game MLB career.