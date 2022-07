Four Blue Jays selected to MLB All-Star game

The Toronto Blue Jays will have a contingent four players deep at this year’s MLB All-Star game.

Alek Manoah, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, and George Springer have all been named to this year’s MLB All-Star game taking place on July 19 at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium.

It appears Bo Bichette narrowly missed out, having previously been ranked first in voting amongst shortstops.

Full American League (where the four Blue Jays All-Star players are playing) rosters are below: