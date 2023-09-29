The Blue Jays can clinch a playoff spot tonight

The Toronto Blue Jays are one step closer to heading back to the playoffs for the second consecutive year. It’s been a roller coaster season since Opening Day for this team, but they’ve inched their way on the doorstep of punching their ticket to October.

Thanks to their decisive 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees Thursday, the Blue Jays whittled down their magic number to two.

The Blue Jays can secure a playoff spot on Friday night with a win, coupled with a Mariners loss.

After a combined five hits in their two losses to open their series against the Yankees, Toronto exploded on the offensive department. They clubbed three home runs and 13 hits, the first time they delivered 13 or more hits since September 1 against the Colorado Rockies.

The unsung hero of this game was Chris Bassitt, who reached several career milestones during Thursday’s contest. He crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time in his career, and he picked up his 16th win of the season.

Bassitt is the first Blue Jay to join the 200-inning club since Marcus Stroman, who hit that benchmark back in 2017.

Welcome to the 200 Club, Chris Bassitt! The last handful of 200+ inning seasons by Blue Jays starters. (via @Stathead). https://t.co/r1vh9mysxx pic.twitter.com/atL7mJyY5P — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) September 29, 2023

The “hound” also picked up his 21st quality start of the season, which leads the Blue Jays pitching staff. Their 70 combined quality starts ties them for the fifth most in MLB this season, which is an impressive feat.

Earlier this week, Blue Jays DH and first baseman Brandon Belt urged the home fans to bring the noise to help give the home team a boost. After two meager offensive performances against the Yankees on Tuesday and Wednesday, there wasn’t much to cheer about.

If you're coming to the game tonight, Brandon Belt requests you make your presence known: "We need the fans to be loud. These are important games for us."#BlueJays — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 27, 2023

But a three-run home run from Belt in the sixth inning of the Blue Jays-Yankees contest perked up the home crowd and helped fans breathe a sigh of relief after consecutive nights of tough baseball.

The Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays for the final three games of the regular season. With the Baltimore Orioles securing the AL East division crown on Thursday night, that clinches the first Wild Card spot for the Rays.

They really have nothing to play for this weekend in Toronto, save for resting their starters and lining up their pitching matchups. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays still have some work to do and would love to have their playoff spot tied up on Friday night to make the weekend a little less stressful.

But it would be on-brand for the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays to make their fans sweat this one out until the end, but their fate is in their own hands with three games left in the regular season.