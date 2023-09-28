Blue Jays fans aren't exactly rushing to scoop up playoff tickets

The Toronto Blue Jays are, all things considered, probably still heading to the playoffs this season.

Despite dropping a crucial two games against the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Blue Jays still sit at above 90% odds to make this year’s postseason, via FanGraphs.

But fan interest in actually attending playoff games in Toronto seems to be mostly of the wait-and-see variety rather than the frantic sellout nature that often comes with local ticket sales.

Ticket sales are slowly moving along for the team’s ALDS home games, the only games available for fans to purchase so far. By virtue of their position in the standings, Toronto would be hosting Games 3 and 4 of the Division Series, but that’d only come about should they also take two of three games on the road in the opening Wild Card round, likely against the Tampa Bay Rays.

And it seems like fans aren’t exactly hedging their bets — or their wallets — just yet to get into the ballpark.

Ticketmaster screenshots taken a few hours after the tickets went on sale today at 10 am ET show that for both contests, there are still plenty of seats available throughout the Rogers Centre.

The 100 and 200 outfield seats have almost entirely sold out in both cases, as have the seats through much of the infield and the first several rows in each section. But as long as you don’t mind a bit of a longer walk up the 500-level steps — or being nestled in the right and left field corners — it shouldn’t be hard at all for you to get tickets at this point in time.

The cheapest seats for either game come in at $85 each in the upper deck, though there are still a limited number of general admission tickets at $45 each.

In any case, an eventual sellout would likely come should the Blue Jays end up hosting playoff games, but it’s intriguing to see how it still wouldn’t be all that hard to round up 100 of your closest friends for a day out if that was part of your plan.