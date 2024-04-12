SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Blue Jays expected to call up free agent prize Rodriguez this weekend: report

Adam Laskaris
|
Apr 12 2024, 2:05 pm
Dave Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays fans will finally get a chance to see Yariel Rodriguez at the major-league level in the coming days.

As first reported by Francys Romero on Thursday evening and later confirmed by multiple reports including Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi and MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Jays will be activating Rodriguez this coming Saturday.

A star free agent signing this summer by the Jays, Rodriguez was widely coveted across the major leagues before eventually landing in Toronto on a five-year contract worth $32 million.

Rodriguez started the season in the International League with Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, but clearly showed he was ready to advance to the next level. In two games with Buffalo, Rodriguez went 6.1 combined innings, giving up no runs, just one hit, and three walks, while putting up 10 strikeouts across the two outings.

Rodriguez made his name known more broadly across the baseball world at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he starred for his home country of Cuba and posted a 2.45 ERA in 7.2 innings.

He actually sat out the entirety of the 2023 season after the tournament while showcasing his talent in workouts to MLB clubs. He last played club baseball in 2022 for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan.

In his last full season with the Dragons, Rodriguez posted a 6-2 record, a 1.15 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 54.2 innings across 56 appearances.

The Blue Jays return to action tonight at the Rogers Centre against the Colorado Rockies for the first of a three-game set. First pitch is set for 7:07 pm ET.

