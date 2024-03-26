Blue Jays send pitcher Yariel Rodriguez to minors to start season: report

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez will have to wait a little while longer to make his MLB debut.

Rodriguez will be getting a look at the minor league level with Triple-A Buffalo, according to a report from Francys Romero, who was among the first with the story of the Cuban star signing with Toronto back in January.

Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez (27) was sent to Triple-A, Buffalo, and won’t be on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster. Most logical decision taking care of his health and giving him the chance to properly build up. He is expected to get 2-3 starts at Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/bsfHCOssw3 — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 26, 2024

According to the report, Rodriguez will be making two to three starts with the Buffalo Bisons, who start their season this Friday, March 29.

Rodriguez made his name known more broadly across the baseball world at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, where he starred for his home country of Cuba and posted a 2.45 ERA in 7.2 innings.

He actually sat out the entirety of the 2023 season after the tournament while showcasing his talent in workouts to MLB clubs. He last played club baseball in 2022 for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan.

In his last full season with the Dragons, Rodriguez posted a 6-2 record, a 1.15 ERA, and 60 strikeouts in 54.2 innings across 56 appearances.

In the meantime, Toronto will employ a makeshift rotation, with Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman working their way back from shoulder injuries. Jose Berrios, Bowden Francis, Chris Bassitt, and Yusei Kikuchi appear to be Toronto’s healthy and active starters to begin the season.

Playing their last spring training game of 2024 on Monday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Blue Jays are just two days away from their 2024 regular season opener on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays.