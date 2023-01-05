The Toronto Blue Jays are cooking up the transactions once again.

On Thursday afternoon, the team announced they’d claimed reliever Junior Fernández off waivers from the New York Yankees.

While the Jays claimed Fernández from the Yankees, he’s never actually suited up for them.

The 6-3, 215 lb, right-handed pitcher was initially claimed off waivers by the Yankees in November but has spent all of his MLB action in two different organizations.

Fernández, now 25, came in as a reliever in 13 games with the Cardinals last season and three games with the Pirates, posting a 2.41 earned run average.

A native of Dominican Republic, Fernández was originally signed as an international free agent by St. Louis in 2014, having made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in 2019. Across stints in the majors throughout each of the last four seasons, Fernández has pitched in 50 career MLB games, posting a record of 1-1 and a 5.17 ERA.

Per Andrew Stoeten, Fernández’s pitch mix consists of a 99 miles per hour fastball, an 89 mph slider, and a 91 mph change.

The move, interestingly enough, is the second pitcher added for the Blue Jays in as many weeks that’s a) named Fernández and b) known for his fiery fastball.

Last week, the Jays added Julian Fernández on a minor league deal, who has been known to hit speeds up to 103 mph.

If nothing else, it’ll be a fun time to keep an eye on the radar gun whenever a guy named Fernández comes to the mound in Toronto.