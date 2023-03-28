Blue Jays fans confused by team's latest roster cuts

On Tuesday morning, the Toronto Blue Jays announced a series of roster cuts ahead of this week’s Opening Day.

Per the team, infielders Vinny Capra was reassigned from Major League camp, with infielder Otto Lopez optioned to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

With Toronto set to kick off its season this Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team is getting ever closer to the eventual 26-man roster it’ll carry from now until roster expansion come September. Today’s moves seem to indicate Nathan Lukes will be the final player on Toronto’s roster, after spending nine seasons in Toronto’s minor leagues.

But it was the Lopez move that seemed to catch most fans off guard.

Born in the Dominican Republic before growing up in Montreal, the 24-year-old Lopez was on Canada’s roster for the World Baseball Classic this past year and had grown a bit of a cult fanbase over the last two seasons.

Though he’s played in just nine games for the Blue Jays since 2021, there’s a clear and vocal group of fans in support of his place on Toronto’s team.

Though it was in just nine at-bats, Lopez had a batting average of .667 with six hits and three RBIs in eight games for the Blue Jays in 2022.

And fans weren’t all that happy to see one of their favourite up-and-comers be held off the Opening Day roster.

What are u frauds doing. Otto’s speed and contact is elite — Johnny (@GJohnny31) March 28, 2023

OTTO BESTIE NO 🤥💔 https://t.co/NdPRHxyZKN — whit merrifield enthusiast (@mitwherrifield) March 28, 2023

Otto Lopez optioned to AAA. Wow, I certainly didn't expect that. I guess that means Nathan Lukes has made the team. #BlueJays https://t.co/C8FzPfBP7X — Thomas Hall (@ThomasHall85) March 28, 2023

Otto got optioned 😞 https://t.co/U00V7B0QZH — Jerico TBJ 0-0 (@Jerrrrriiiicooo) March 28, 2023

Lopez not making the major league roster is a little bit of a surprise https://t.co/4FFP3PsTDb — Aaron (@AaronC_48) March 28, 2023

Ross Atkins hates Otto Lopez. Free Otto Lopez https://t.co/cUlaoslL2S — Alejandro Kirk’s MVP campaign (Kikuchi Szn) (@Kirk2hof) March 28, 2023

Disgrace to do otto like that — J (@Jorgee416) March 28, 2023

However, there was a bit of optimism that perhaps it’ll be good for his development, with the ability to get more playing time at the minor-league level.

Looking forward to seeing Otto a chance to move up. His time will come. It’s a long season. — C🤖🤟🏾 (@mmmPistolWhip) March 28, 2023

Toronto kicks off its 2023 regular season this Thursday, with a 4:10 pm ET first pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals, while Lopez and his Bisons kick off their schedule this Friday at 6:35 ET against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.