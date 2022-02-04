Olympic love story: engaged Canadian athletes reunite at Opening Ceremony after months apart

Olympic athletes have crazy schedules that can keep them away from their loved ones for long periods of time.

This was especially the case for engaged athletes Blayre Turnbull and Ryan Sommer. The hockey player and bobsledder are both competing in the 2022 Beijing Olympics for Team Canada, but just because they’re on the same team doesn’t mean they spent much time together.

In fact, the engaged couple reunited for the first time after three months apart at the Olympic Opening Ceremony.

Turnbull shared a photo of herself and her fiancé, Sommer, embracing at the ceremony on Instagram.

“Name a cooler place to be reunited with your fiancé after spending the last 3 months apart…. I’ll wait 😎,” the caption reads.

Sommer shared the same photo on his account with his caption reading, “A couple of kids, chasing our dreams.”

Turnbull spent most of the last few months in Calgary, where the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team trains.

Canada’s bobsleigh team trains all over the world, with many tracks located in Europe. Many Olympic athletes trained in bubbles with their teammates prior to Beijing, as a negative COVID test could prevent them from travelling to China.

Turnbull’s Instagram comments were flooded with sweet reactions.

A funny one came from teammate Sarah Nurse.

“Walking down the aisle and into opening ceremonies, same thing,” the hockey player commented.

The couple announced their engagement last April. Sommer shared photos of him and the bride-to-be after popping the question at Lake Louise in Alberta.

Hopefully, Turnbull returns home with a ring on her finger and some bling around her neck.