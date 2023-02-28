It’s the end of an era in Chicago.

Patrick Kane’s time with the Chicago Blackhawks has come to an end, with the NHL star being traded to the New York Rangers, according to a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The Blackhawks will receive a conditional second-round pick, which could turn into a first-rounder if New York makes the Eastern Conference Final and a fourth-round pick. The Arizona Coyotes are also involved in the trade, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, to help make it work for salary cap reasons.

Kane is in the last year of an eight-year contract, which carries a $10.5 million cap hit, and can become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Breaking: It's Showtime. Sources tell @DailyFaceoff: #NYR expected to acquire Patrick Kane for 2023 2nd Rd Pick (can become a 1st) and a 4th Rd Pick. #NYR and #Blackhawks plan to conduct 3-team trade call tonight. Possible Kane makes #NYR debut Wed in Philadelphia vs. #Flyers. pic.twitter.com/GsNeQlk48E — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 28, 2023

Kane, 34, had played all 1,161 career NHL games with the Blackhawks. Drafted first overall by Chicago in 2007, Kane went on to win three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

A future Hall of Famer, Kane won the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award in 2016, the same season he won the NHL scoring title.

Kane has 1,225 career points, which currently ranks him 43rd on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

This is just the latest trade made in the NHL this week, as action has heated up before Friday’s trade deadline. Teams have until 3 pm ET/noon PT on March 3 to complete trades before rosters are frozen ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which begin in April.