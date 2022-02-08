12 trailblazing Black creators you should be following on TikTok

From a Toronto-based rapper known for his clever rhymes to a home cook that adds a little spice to his videos with unexpected dance breaks, TikTok has become a home for up-and-coming entertainers.

In honour of Black History Month, the social media platform is spotlighting creators from the #BlackTikTok community with their second annual BMH Trailblazers list.

“These creators are the next generation of entertainment leaders, nominated by the TikTok community for their creativity, passion, and authenticity,” stated TikTok in a news release.

If you’re looking for new music, more laughs, and definitely more food, here’s a list of trailblazing Black creators you should be following.

Akintoye Asalu is a hip-hop artist based in Toronto who shares his unique lyrics and creative rap videos on TikTok. His growing popularity on the app inspired him to release his own music in early 2022.

Asalu is also the first creator to be featured on a billboard at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto throughout BHM.

DeMarcus Shawn is a creator who captures moments from everyday life with light-hearted comedy. His relatable videos have garnered him over 5 million followers on the app, and his spot-on impersonations continue to delight viewers across the “for you” page.

Culture Unfiltered is spearheaded by former radio host and music blogger Masani Musa. It is a hub for music discovery and dialogue surrounding popular culture and trending news in music.

Emmanuel Duverneau is a 25-year-old content creator whose love for experimenting in the kitchen stemmed from his mother’s cooking lessons. Duverneau shares his passion for both dancing and cooking and hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams and continue doing what they love.

Grace Amaku is a comedian and nurse known for sharing popular impersonations and relatable comedy on TikTok.

Mya Pol is a sun-loving, tree-hugging, self-named “wheelie lady” who radiates warmth and positivity wherever she goes. As a creator, she shares her joy and passions through dance and sharing her experiences, all while teaching and empowering her communities with educational content.

Keara Wilson is a 20-year-old dancer and choreographer who created the viral dance to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Savage.” She was recognized as a 2021 Originator on The Discover List for creating the popular dance and plans on getting certified to become a group fitness instructor to further her career.

MegaGoneFree is a Black LGBTQ+ independent artist who shares her positive and powerful voice coupled with soulful melodies on TikTok. As a Black woman occupying a genre without many mainstream Black voices, she aims to create music that spreads a message of love, open-mindedness and empathy with her millions of followers.

Samba Diop is an artist and filmmaker who combines his interest in culture and cinematography through videos on TikTok. He approaches visual storytelling through the lens of powerful imagery, messages and emotions. He has worked with brands like Netflix, Nike, and Google.

Kay Akpan is an entrepreneur and travel enthusiast who has travelled to over 36 countries with her family. She is currently travelling across the US in an RV with her husband and 8-year-old. She is passionate about sharing content on TikTok around finance, parenting, and lifestyle, to show an alternate way of living.

Robert Lucas is an IT professional and self-taught cake artist who shares the process behind his cake creations on TikTok. He is known for his fantastical artistry, modelling cakes after iconic pop culture references like Nike Air Jordans, Beauty and the Beast, Space Jam and more.

Tony Weaver, Jr. is an award-winning storyteller known for sharing his love for anime and manga on TikTok. He is the creator of The UnCommons, an award-winning webcomic series, the founder of national nonprofit Weird Enough Productions, and was the first comic writer to be selected for Forbes 30 Under 30.