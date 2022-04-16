Black bears bounce on backyard trampoline in Coquitlam (VIDEO)

Someone in Coquitlam was in fur a surprise when they looked outside on April 13 and saw two black bears playing on their trampoline.

Rose Waldron caught the critters on camera and submitted the video to Shotbug Press.

“It’s going to be all slashed up,” says Waldron in the video. “Darn bears.”

At one point, both bears stand up to face each other, going paw-to-paw against the mesh divider surrounding the bouncy part of the trampoline.

Later, they circle each other lazily and tussle around, arguably doing more rolling than bouncing.

After some time, both of the bears find their way into the middle. That’s when the real play-fighting begins.

“Yep, there’s some wildlife action going on here,” she says in the video. “It’s Wrestlemania!”

The people taking the video opted not to go outside to scare the bears away so they wouldn’t “freak out.” That was probably a wise decision, especially since they had the higher ground.

Black bears are known to be curious creatures, so it makes sense they wanted to give the trampoline a try.

In 2021, someone shared a video of a mama bear and her cubs checking out a backyard in Coquitlam. And the same year, a mama and her cubs also took a dip in someone’s private pool to cool off.

While the footage doesn’t show the two bears leaving the trampoline, they had to bounce eventually.

With files from Rose Waldron (Shotbug Press)