While it might be a normal Monday in North Vancouver, a black bear in a residential area of Surrey is a lot more unusual, and that’s why its presence has prompted a major online response from residents in recent days.

A black bear has been spotted throughout several spots, including the Grandview area in South Surrey, and officials are monitoring it closely. It’s unclear at this time if it’s the same bear, but an unofficial Bear Watch 2024, started by some well-meaning residents, appears to suggest it’s just the same animal on a very long stroll.

“What the? How did a bear get this far into the city?!” one person wrote about the animal.

Another shared that they noticed the same ear tag a while later in a different neighbourhood.

“This same bear just wandered through my complex at 82 and king George. Well traveled for sure!” they wrote.

Many are worried that the bear will be destroyed and are urging intervention before something bad happens.

“I think its time they relocate the big guy….he’s so lost,” one person shared on Facebook.

Others suggest it might be related to the ongoing heat in the region.

“This has happened a lot in the last week. There was a bear in [Newton], Fleetwood and green Timbers. I’m wondering if they’re thirsty as opposed to hungry. We are in the middle of a drought. I’ve passed little streams that are completely dry right now so I’m wondering if it’s an issue for them. Poor bears.😢”

According to an RCMP Facebook post, the earliest the bear (or a bear) was spotted was in Newton on July 12, which means it has come a long way south if it is the same animal now being watched walking along 2o Avenue and 176 Street.

As of Monday evening, the BC Conservation Officer Service is still monitoring the animal and ensuring there are no conflicts, and there have been no reports of injuries.

Bear conflicts or aggressive bear behaviour can be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.