Bioluminescence in BC: How to see the ocean sparkle this summer

Seeing bioluminescence along BC’s coastline is undoubtedly one of the most magical parts of living in the province.

For those lucky enough to spot the phenomenon, it may look like small fireflies are suspended in the dark ocean at night. And when the water is stirred up, the glow gets even brighter — imagine making a snow angel in the water where your hands and feet get lost in twinkling light.

But why does the ocean sometimes glow in BC? And what’s the best way to see it for yourself? Daily Hive spoke with Jonson Lee on the Vancouver Aquarium’s interpretive team to learn more about the awe-inspiring natural glitter.

Tiny plankton light up coastal BC waters

Many life forms, particularly marine ones, are capable of creating light from a chemical reaction in their bodies, Lee said. The ones making oceans glow in coastal BC are tiny plankton known as dinoflagellates.

Scientists aren’t sure exactly why the plankton light up. They think it could be a form of communication between the plankton or a way to scare off predators. The light may deter fish from eating them or may attract even larger predators that would hunt the fish that typically prey on the plankton.

“It would essentially tell them, ‘Hey, I’m here, and if you eat me, I’ll glow to attract an even bigger predator to eat you,'” Lee said.

Summer is the best time of year to see the glow

It’s easier to see the bioluminescent plankton when there are more of them, and they tend to increase in number in summertime when the water contains more nutrients.

The dinoflagellates only light up at night — so your eyes aren’t fooling you when the sparkle is there in the dark but not during the day.

For the best chances of seeing the glow, Lee says calm water in a place far from city lights is best. Places like the west coast of Vancouver Island or the Gulf Islands are good bets, but any dock or harbour in a dark and secluded place could be good too.

“It has to be really, really dark for you to see it pretty clearly,” Lee said.

Rain and murky water make it harder to see bioluminescence because it can obscure the glow.

Some tourism agencies advertise bioluminescence as a reason to visit. Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism says the phenomenon happens at least a couple of times a year in July and August.

“Snorkelling is great fun as the organisms will light up as you approach giving the effect of travelling at light speed through the stars,” it says on its website.

Over in Cowichan Bay, a kayaking company offers bioluminescence tours in the summer.

Lee himself has seen the bioluminescent plankton on a trip to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre on Vancouver Island.

“It was quite amazing just to see parts of the ocean just light up in response to something you’re doing,” he said. “It’s quite fascinating.”

The phenomenon isn’t just pretty to look at — Lee said research into it has potential real-world applications too. If humans could create their own organic source of light, it could reduce reliance on electricity. As well, the process could be useful in medicine or engineering.

“I think there’s a lot more to be explored with bioluminescence, even beyond the spectacle,” he said.