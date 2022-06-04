Bill Tieleman seeking to run for Vancouver City Council under TEAM party

Political lobbyist and communications strategist Bill Tieleman is looking to fill a seat in Vancouver City Council under the umbrella of the TEAM For A Livable Vancouver party.

He announced his candidacy today for a nomination by TEAM, led by Colleen Hardwick, who is currently a sitting city councillor and the party’s mayoral candidate.

In recent months, Tieleman has been highly vocal in his opposition to the densities and tower heights outlined in the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan, and the early concepts of the Jericho Lands redevelopment in West Point Grey.

He asserts “the soul of Vancouver is literally at stake in this critical election” if the Broadway Plan moves ahead as planned.

“Whether it’s towers from Clark Drive to Vine Street and from 16th Avenue to False Creek or a 39-story tower at Broadway and Granville or towers at Commercial Drive and East Broadway or 38-storey luxury high-rise towers on the Jericho Lands – one thing is clear about Mayor Kennedy Stewart and his Forward Together party or the NPA, COPE, Green and ABC party City Councillors – they all want enormous towers all over the city – TEAM does not,” Tieleman said in a statement.

“TEAM wants affordable housing for diverse requirements that meets the needs of neighbourhoods.”

Other than being highly critical of development, Tieleman wants to tackle the city’s growing pattern of introducing property tax rate hikes that are above inflation, emerging public safety and crime issues, and crumbling infrastructure.

“Bill Tieleman is one of the most respected strategists and communicators in the province and has a wide wealth of experience to bring to City Council – Bill would be a welcome replacement as we face enormous challenges getting Vancouver back on track again,” said Hardwick in response to Tieleman’s announcement today.

TEAM will be holding its nomination meeting for city council candidates on June 11, 2022. The party also intends to field candidates for the Vancouver Park Board and Vancouver School Board.

Tieleman, a veteran in BC political campaigning and a media commentator, has operated West Star Communications — his own strategy and communications consulting firm — since 1998.

He successfully helped spearhead the movements against electoral form that would have adopted a proportional voting system in the province, and the retention of the province’s Harmonized Sales Tax (HST). He was also previously the communication director of the BC Federation of Labour and the previous BC NDP government of Glen Clark.