Happy national bike month!

As temperatures heat up, why not celebrate by exploring your city on two wheels.

If you live in Toronto, you can take advantage of free rides with Bike Share Toronto. If you live in Montreal, why not cruise through the city’s many beautiful bike paths.

But before you put that helmet on, make sure you’re well prepped for the tour with these bike friendly Apple Watch apps.

Apple Fitness+ workouts include an outdoor cycle that shows your heart rate, kilometres per hour, and your elevation gain. When you end the workout, it’ll show you your total distance biked and how many calories you burned.

The navigation app now has curated city guides that’ll help you find the perfect snack stop for your bike tour. Users can tap Explore Guides in Maps to access over two thousand expertly curated guides that include recommendations from respected brands such as Time Out, The Washington Post, and Toronto Life.

If you find it stressful trying to navigate the city on a bike, Komoot has you covered. Once you plan your route on the app, it’ll display directly on your Apple Watch interface for easy navigation while you’re on the move. The watch will also announce the navigation out loud, so you can keep your eyes on the road. The Komoot site also has plenty of already planned bike trails to choose from.

Also available on Android.

It’s also important to stay hydrated during a bike ride! This app tracks your water intake based on your body weight (or personal goal). It’ll ping you reminders to drink water and show you how much you’ve drank through mL and percentage. You can also input other drinks like coffee and tea.

Also available on Android.