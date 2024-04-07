"We wanted Tampa Bay": Bieksa reveals secret about 2011 Canucks team

It appears Kevin Bieksa has revealed an interesting secret about the 2011 Vancouver Canucks team that lost in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Boston Bruins.

Bieksa, who played a prominent part on that team, was on the Hockey Night in Canada panel last night, where he revealed who the Canucks wanted to face in the finals that season.

“In 2011, we wanted Tampa Bay,” Bieksa admitted. “We wouldn’t admit it, and I’m probably the first person that’s ever admitted it, but just looking at the two different styles, we thought we matched up better.”

"In 2011, we wanted Tampa Bay" Kevin Bieksa talked about why the Canucks would have matched up better against the Lightning than the Bruins in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final 📽️: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/OxqUqva4QU — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) April 7, 2024

The Canucks had plenty of time to ponder who their finals opponent would be that season. They had eliminated the San Jose Sharks in five games in the Western Conference Finals and watched as the Bruins had to go to seven games against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins went on to defeat the Canucks in seven games to capture their first Stanley Cup since 1972. Vancouver is still searching for their first championship.

Bieksa also said a critical injury to defenceman Dan Hamhuis in Game 1 of the finals.

“Hamhuis going down in Game 1 in a Lucic hip check lost us the final, I think,” Bieksa told Sportsnet’s Ron MacLean.

This isn’t the first time Biekas has revealed some behind-the-scenes details of that 2011 team. In 2022 he sounded off on an allegation from former Bruins’ captain Zdeno Chara that the Canucks were practicing their Stanley Cup hand-offs after taking a 2-0 series lead.

“One of the dumbest things we’ve ever heard clearly, and we work with Elliotte [Friedman],” Bieksa said at the time.

Even the legendary Roberto Luongo gave his two cents on the allegation last year, calling it a “fake story” while laughing about it with Bieksa.

Bieksa & Luongo reflecting on 2011: Bieksa: “We know what it’s like to be up 2-0 in the finals, so you’re pretty comfortable?” Luongo: “I think we’re okay, remember when we were practicing lifting the cup?” 😂 #Canucks (Via: @LachInTheCrease) pic.twitter.com/D12b71RbZW — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) June 9, 2023

It’s safe to say that that faithful run in the Spring of 2011 will continue to haunt Canucks fans for quite some time. So many factors could have easily swung the final in either direction.

With the playoffs approaching this season, this new edition of the Canucks is hoping they can help that painful memory fade with a lengthy run.