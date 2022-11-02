The New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks on the ice and then they destroyed them on social media.

Wearing their brand new reverse retro jerseys, featuring Johnny Canuck, the Devils’ social media team showed no restraint after their team beat Vancouver 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.

“Tonight, Johnny Canuck holds the L,” the Devils’ official Twitter account tweeted, with a big L photoshopped onto the accompanying image.

Tonight, Johnny Canuck holds the L. pic.twitter.com/ylyynIBCXs — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 2, 2022

The Canucks are now 0-5 all-time when wearing reverse retro jerseys, as they went 0-4 wearing their green “Sprite” jerseys in 2021.

But that quirky stat is far from the most concerning fact about this team.

With a 2-6-2 record, the Canucks rank dead last in the NHL standings at the moment.

Only three times in the 52-year history of the franchise have Canucks teams had a worse start to a season after 10 games: 1984, 1986, and 1987.

What this team has that those teams didn’t, is a lot of talent.

“I don’t understand it, it is frustrating. I really don’t have an answer, it’s frustrating,” said head coach Bruce Boudreau after Tuesday’s loss. “We didn’t seem to win anywhere near as many battles as you would like to.”

Back to Johnny’s L…

You know you’ve won Twitter when even Canucks fans are tipping their caps to you.

Why u gotta do the Canucks like that. I tried to stay neutral 😂 Devils are finally a wagon again. Can’t wait to it roll through Canada. — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) November 2, 2022

As a #Canucks fan, hats off to you for this post. And the game. You outplayed Us bigtime + to many mistakes for Canucks.

We’ll take the L

You Get the W, Touché — Jordan Cooper (@41JCooP23) November 2, 2022

Good one. 😂👍 As a Canucks fan, I feel bad(Well, not really…) for liking this. — C (@CanucksGirI) November 2, 2022