SportsHockeyCanucks

Devils destroy Canucks on social media after latest Vancouver loss

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 2 2022, 4:36 pm
Devils destroy Canucks on social media after latest Vancouver loss
@NJDevils/Twitter | Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports

The New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks on the ice and then they destroyed them on social media.

Wearing their brand new reverse retro jerseys, featuring Johnny Canuck, the Devils’ social media team showed no restraint after their team beat Vancouver 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night.

“Tonight, Johnny Canuck holds the L,” the Devils’ official Twitter account tweeted, with a big L photoshopped onto the accompanying image.

The Canucks are now 0-5 all-time when wearing reverse retro jerseys, as they went 0-4 wearing their green “Sprite” jerseys in 2021.

But that quirky stat is far from the most concerning fact about this team.

With a 2-6-2 record, the Canucks rank dead last in the NHL standings at the moment.

Only three times in the 52-year history of the franchise have Canucks teams had a worse start to a season after 10 games: 1984, 1986, and 1987.

What this team has that those teams didn’t, is a lot of talent.

“I don’t understand it, it is frustrating. I really don’t have an answer, it’s frustrating,” said head coach Bruce Boudreau after Tuesday’s loss. “We didn’t seem to win anywhere near as many battles as you would like to.”

Back to Johnny’s L…

You know you’ve won Twitter when even Canucks fans are tipping their caps to you.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.