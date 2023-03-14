Bianca Andreescu headlines star-studded lineup to play in Vancouver next month

Bianca Andreescu headlines a loaded lineup confirmed to play at next month’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in Vancouver.

It’ll be Andreescu’s first time playing in Vancouver since winning the 2019 US Open. Andreescu, now ranked No. 36 in the world, had previously played at the 2017 Odlum Brown VanOpen in West Vancouver when she was just 17 years old.

Canada will have its best-possible lineup for their matchup against Belgium at the Pacific Coliseum April 14-15. Joining Andreescu is No. 49-ranked Leylah Annie Fernandez, who was runner-up at the 2021 US Open.

Also confirmed is Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino, ranked No. 75, and No. 6-ranked doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski.

“For the second year in a row, we are really excited to play a Billie Jean King Cup tie on home soil, in Vancouver,” said Team Canada captain Heidi El Tabakh. “In Leylah, Bianca, Gabriela, and Rebecca, our roster has a perfect mix of high quality and experience. We look forward to welcoming our opponents, Belgium, to Canada and expect them to provide a tough test. We are, however, confident we have what it takes to secure the win we need to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the third year running.”

Tickets for the event start at just $25 plus fees and are available through Tennis Canada’s website. Matches begin at 4 pm PT on Friday, April 14, and 2 pm PT on Saturday, April 15.

The winner of the tie, which is a best-of-five matchup featuring four singles matches and one doubles match, will qualify for the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in November.