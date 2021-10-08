5 best Thanksgiving movies to watch this long weekend

While not nearly as popular as their Christmas and Halloween counterparts, Thanksgiving films can be incredibly wholesome and comforting.

And although Turkey Day for our neighbours to the south isn’t for another seven weeks, Canadians still love to get into the Thanksgiving spirit by watching American holiday-themed movies over their well-deserved long weekend.

Here are five of our favourite pictures to watch over the autumn holiday, all of which pair beautifully with a slice of pumpkin pie.

Addams Family Values (1993)

While this can also find its place on a Halloween-centric list, Addams Family Values, which is famous for its Thanksgiving scene, earns a spot here since it is, above all else, a story about family.

Standout performances by Christopher Lloyd, Anjelica Huston, and a young Christina Ricci make this movie very rewatchable.

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

This nostalgic ’90s rom-com is one of director Nora Ephron’s best films.

You’ve Got Mail stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as a romantic duo of bookstore owners navigating the world wide web pre-Y2K. It also features multiple Thanksgiving scenes that are sure to make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

Scent of a Woman (1992)

This movie doesn’t necessarily scream Thanksgiving due to its heavy plot, but the New York fall holiday scenes give it that special feeling.

But setting aside, Al Pacino’s performance as the blind, retired Lt. Col. Frank Slade is easily one of the best of his illustrious career. And the ensemble that includes a teenage Chris O’Donnell and Philip Seymour Hoffman makes this story unforgettable.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)

In this John Hughes flick, an unexpected snowstorm hits, keeping two strangers on the road, and away from their families together for an extended amount of time. Tensions rise as they try to make it home in time for Thanksgiving.

The chemistry between comedy legends John Candy and Steve Martin is the film’s biggest strength. A perfect blend of heart and humour helps elevate the movie to greatness, which explains its 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a must-watch.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)

Charlie Brown specials really are the gift that keeps on giving, and this one is certainly among the holy Peanuts trifecta, which includes Halloween and Christmas.

Even if you’ve seen it 100 times, it always finds a way to warm your heart and bring you back to your childhood. And why wouldn’t it? A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is a bonafide classic, and there’s just no messing with that stuff.

Don’t even bother avoiding this one. It will find you.