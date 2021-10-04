Here are Canada's most popular Thanksgiving dishes by province

‘Tis the season for all things turkey, and what makes the holiday oh-so-exciting is all the food you’re about to eat. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy – you name it!
The possibilities are endless when it comes to Thanksgiving sides but have you ever wondered which ones are the most popular?
A report by Chef’s Pencil uncovered what Canada’s favourite side dishes and desserts were for Thanksgiving. And some answers you may find surprising.
- You might also like:
- Paris Baguette reveals plans to open first location in Canada
- Eminem's new restaurant is just minutes away from the Canadian border (VIDEO)
- This Toronto restaurant was just named one of the top in the world
Here’s how it turned out:
Favourite side dish
- Mashed potatoes
- Saskatchewan
- Manitoba
- New Brunswick
- Prince Edward Island
- Nunavut
- Brussels sprouts – roasted or with ham
- British Columbia
- Alberta
- Yukon
- Scalloped potatoes
- Newfoundland and Labrador
- Butternut squash – roast or soup
- Ontario
- Quebec
- Nova Scotia
- Northwest Territories
Favourite sauce
When it comes to Thanksgiving sauce, gravy is the most. popular in almost every single province (excluding Yukon, Nunavut, NWT) except for Newfoundland and Labrador, where Cranberry sauce is victorious.
Favourite dessert
Pumpkin pie takes the cake for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, but the west coast tells a different story. Apple pie is the reigning leader for all things sweet on Thanksgiving for Quebec and in Newfoundland and Labrador. But Apple crisp is popular in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.
Where’s the stuffing? Well, according to Chef’s Pencil, since the side dish sort of comes as a packaged deal with turkey, they decided to exclude it from the report.
The discovery is based on the number of searches that were made from October 8 to October 12, 2020, from each Canadian province.