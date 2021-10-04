Here are Canada's most popular Thanksgiving dishes by province

‘Tis the season for all things turkey, and what makes the holiday oh-so-exciting is all the food you’re about to eat. Stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy – you name it!

The possibilities are endless when it comes to Thanksgiving sides but have you ever wondered which ones are the most popular?

A report by Chef’s Pencil uncovered what Canada’s favourite side dishes and desserts were for Thanksgiving. And some answers you may find surprising.

Here’s how it turned out:

Favourite side dish

Mashed potatoes Saskatchewan Manitoba New Brunswick Prince Edward Island Nunavut

Brussels sprouts – roasted or with ham British Columbia Alberta Yukon

Scalloped potatoes Newfoundland and Labrador

Butternut squash – roast or soup Ontario Quebec Nova Scotia Northwest Territories

Favourite sauce

When it comes to Thanksgiving sauce, gravy is the most. popular in almost every single province (excluding Yukon, Nunavut, NWT) except for Newfoundland and Labrador, where Cranberry sauce is victorious.

Favourite dessert

Pumpkin pie takes the cake for British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Nova Scotia, but the west coast tells a different story. Apple pie is the reigning leader for all things sweet on Thanksgiving for Quebec and in Newfoundland and Labrador. But Apple crisp is popular in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

Where’s the stuffing? Well, according to Chef’s Pencil, since the side dish sort of comes as a packaged deal with turkey, they decided to exclude it from the report.

The discovery is based on the number of searches that were made from October 8 to October 12, 2020, from each Canadian province.