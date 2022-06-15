There are a lot of picturesque places in Metro Vancouver that would make for a fabulous summer travel destination, but Richmond has just been named the second-best in Canada.

Based on Data offered by Turo, Richmond only trails Calgary which was the most-booked destination in Canada this summer.

Rounding out the top four destinations after Calgary and Richmond are Toronto and Montreal.

From the iconic Steveston Village, to the largest night market in North America, there’s lots to see and do in Richmond.

If you’re a Vancouver resident, it’s easy to think about Richmond as just another neighbouring city in Metro Vancouver, but for a potential summer travel destination it really has it all.

Asian street food? Check. Shopping? Check. Karaoke bars? Check. Interesting tourist attractions? Yup, it has those too.

It’s easy to see why Richmond was the second most booked summer destination.

While Vancouver is often celebrated for the nature that surrounds the city, Richmond is no slouch in this department either.

Turo is a car rental service that works sort of like Airbnb. Car owners can list their vehicles on the service and set a price for customers to book. There are all types of makes and models, from something more economical to luxury vehicles like Land Rovers or Ferraris. There are also electric vehicles on the service if you prefer something a little greener.

Turo told Daily Hive that bookings are up 796% compared to last year for the upcoming Canada Day long weekend.

