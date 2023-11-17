Here are the best-selling NFL jerseys in each Canadian province

While every corner of Canada has an allegiance to a different CFL team, the same is true for NFL teams.

Despite all 32 franchises being located south of the border, Canadians love their NFL football. In fact, a February 2023 study from the Angus Reid Institute found that 62% of Canadian football fans are more interested in the Super Bowl than the Grey Cup.

Highlighting the different fan bases across the country, NFL Canada recently released a map of the best-selling NFL team jerseys in every province. And the results were… interesting.

According to the league, here’s how recent jersey sale trends look in different provinces:

BC — Seattle Seahawks

Alberta — Seattle Seahawks

Yukon Territory — Jacksonville Jaguars

Northwest Territories — Las Vegas Raiders

Saskatchewan — Kansas City Chiefs

Manitoba — Minnesota Vikings

Nunavut — Philadelphia Eagles

Ontario — Buffalo Bills

Quebec — Kansas City Chiefs

New Brunswick — New England Patriots

Prince Edward Island — New England Patriots

Nova Scotia — Buffalo Bills

Newfoundland and Labrador — Philadelphia Eagles

Unsurprisingly, northeastern teams like the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills dominated in northeastern provinces like Ontario, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.

On the other coast, the most popular jersey in both BC and Alberta was the Seattle Seahawks, which also makes a lot of sense geographically. Vancouver, for example, is known for having plenty of MLB fans who support the Mariners due to their proximity to the Pacific Northwest metropolis.

Meanwhile, the best-selling jersey in Quebec was the Kansas City Chiefs. While they are one of the best teams in the league, a good chunk of those sales could likely be attributed to Mont-Saint-Hilaire native Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who spent most of his professional career with the team.

The Chiefs were also No. 1 in Saskatchewan, which, along with the Vikings being popular in Manitoba, can also be explained by geographical ties.

Other results were more mysterious, though.

For example, Yukon seems to be very fond of the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Northwest Territories bought plenty of Las Vegas Raiders merch for some reason. Finally, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be very popular in Nunavut, taking in the majority of jersey sales.

