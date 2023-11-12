NFL star Joe Burrow wears dad's CFL jersey ahead of game

A CFL franchise is getting some love from one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Fresh off eliminating the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL’s East Final, the Montreal Alouettes got support from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who wore an Alouettes jersey ahead of his game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday morning.

Joe Burrow rocking his dad's Montreal Alouettes jersey. Bengals by a billion. pic.twitter.com/rRnY5Avcbe — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) November 12, 2023

Not only did Burrow pay tribute to the Alouettes, but also his dad. The jersey features the name and number of his dad Jim Burrow, who played four seasons as a defensive back with the Alouettes between 1977 and 1980. He finished his pro career in 1981 with the Ottawa Rough Riders.

Jim spent the majority of his career playing Canada, appearing in just three NFL games with the Greenbay Packers in 1976 before heading north. During his CFL career, he appeared in 54 games and had 17 interceptions.

That time spent in Montreal has obviously made an impact on his family as Burrow seems to be keeping track of his dad’s old team.

Jim won a Grey Cup with the Alouettes in 1977 in what is known as the “Ice Bowl” against Edmonton. The game was held at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium and was perhaps the most icy Grey Cup game ever played, courtesy of a blizzard that had hit the city a few days prior.

Though it is unlikely that Burrow will have to play in similar conditions, it is quite cool to see one of the NFL’s premier players rep a CFL team ahead of an NFL game.

We’ll see if the Alouettes can take Burrow’s support as added inspiration as they attempt to win their first Grey Cup since 2010 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers next Sunday at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

dh_you_might_also_like