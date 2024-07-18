The 10 best places to live in Canada where buying a home still feels possible

If you’re looking for affordable homes and are feeling discouraged by the housing market in your city, don’t fret.

Zolo released its latest Best Places to Live in Canada report, which confirms that there are still cities where homes don’t cost an average of $1 million.

The Canadian online real estate agency examined 37 regions and cities to find locations that balance affordable home prices with liveability throughout life’s stages.

“Home prices and household incomes are essential factors, but there are more nuances to consider,” reads the report. “Many Canadians want to live in a safe community with high-quality jobs, green spaces and access to health care providers.”

To determine the most liveable cities in Canada, Zolo ranked regions according to the following factors: home price, household income, population growth, unemployment rate, crime rate, access to a primary healthcare provider, sunny days per year, and walkability.

The report found that the best places to live have affordable homes and high household incomes.

Ottawa is the most liveable city, with an average home price of $643,700.

“The capital city is one of the most affordable cities in Ontario. Additionally, Ottawa has a low crime severity index and good household income,” reads the report.

The Simcoe region in Ontario is closely behind in second place, with an average price of homes of $563,500, according to Zolo.

In third place is Guelph, with an average home price of $821,200.

“These areas boast higher-than-average household incomes and lower-than-average unemployment rates,” explains the report. “They are also less densely populated, perfect for those looking for more space.”

Another notable city that made the top 10 is Edmonton, which sits in sixth place. With homes averaging $390,200, it’s no wonder Canadians from major cities are moving there.

View the full list of the best places to live in Canada below.

The report also ranked the best family-friendly places to live, the best places to live for young adults, the best places to live for retirees, and the best places for nature lovers.

You can read the full report here.