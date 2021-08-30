2 Burrard Place by Reliance Properties in partnership with Jim Pattison Developments is a collection of Studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes in the heart of the coveted downtown Beach District. Located at Burrard Street and Davie Street, the Burrard Place Precinct spans an entire city block. The project offers an unrivalled amenities program with over 30,000 SF in amenities and the city’s first-ever Star Services Lifestyle Concierge — the Luminaries Program — featuring exclusive access to award-winning chefs and curated services. Find out more at 2burrardplace.ca



Downtown Vancouver is a photographer’s paradise. With numerous green spaces, beautiful waterfronts, and distinctive neighbourhoods, the area is perfect for photo lovers to discover.

So where should you go if you’re looking for a new vantage point in downtown Vancouver? What’s a unique selfie spot for the perfect Instagram snap?

We’ve got you covered! Here are the top 10 photo op spots you didn’t know about in Downtown Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grace Chin (@intelligentlotus)

These larger-than-life engagement rings were created by artist Dennis Oppenheim as part of Vancouver Biennale and are a perfect photo spot at Sunset Beach Park. Invite that special someone for a picture with Engagement before going for a stroll on the beach.

Location: Huntington Meadow, Sunset Beach Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇨🇦 🏳‍🌈 (@rossco_ca)

Vancouver Public Library Central Branch is home to the Phillips, Hager and North Garden, a gorgeous rooftop vantage point. Take a pic of BC Place’s Rooftop, the Downtown skyline, and whatever else catches your eye from nine floors high.

Location: Central Library – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓡 𝓪 𝔂 𝓶 𝓪 𝓻 𝓽 𝓗. (@isthat_rayyy)

This reimagined laneway in Downtown Vancouver is a colourful, funky, and perfect backdrop for your photo op. Alley-Oop is popular for its bright pink and yellow colours that are sure to make your Instagram feed pop!

Location: South of West Hastings Street, between Granville Street and Seymour Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Cousineau (@vcousi)

Standing over 30 feet tall in Jack Poole Plaze, the Vancouver 2020 Olympic Cauldron is one massive landmark that you want to find on your photo adventures. The cauldron is lit for special occasions, so keep an eye out for when you can capture the spectacle for yourself.

Location: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vrutang Mehta (@vruttangphotography)

Harbour Green Park has amazing views of the North Shore, seaplanes arriving back home, and of course the always-busy seawall in Coal Harbour. Be careful to not get your camera wet as the park has a beautiful water feature that is also a summer spray park.

Location: 1199 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Rodríguez-Pontón (@rodriguezponton)

Looking for new angles to photograph Downtown Vancouver and the entire False Creek inlet from? Hop aboard The Aquabus or False Creek Ferries for a photography cruise with a view! Take photos of boats, paddleboarders, seabirds, and more.

Location: Multiple stops along False Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahsan Maredia (@maredia.sn)

Jim Deva Plaza in the heart of Davie Village is a beautiful space to relax and take some photos on the unique seating available. Plus take a photo of Speakers’ Corner, a giant megaphone artwork that pays tribute to Jim Deva’s advocacy for free speech and gay rights.

Location: 1200 Bute St, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Mural Festival (@vanmuralfest)

Blanketing The City IV: Cathedral Square is the first large-scale semi-permanent public art collaboration between weaving artists from the three local nations – xwməθkwəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl’ilwətaɁɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) – in over 200 years. The massive mural at Cathedral Square was created for the 2021 Vancouver Mural Festival and is a stunning artwork that deserves a spot in your photo roll.

Location: 566 Richards St, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bald Wanderer (@bald_wanderer)

Landscape architect and artist Don Vaughan created these fascinating waterfront highlights that can be enjoyed while walking or biking along the Yaletown portion of the seawall. As their name suggests, visiting these artworks at High Tide and Low Tide make for great photography.

Location: Seawall near David Lam Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix (@alixlinaker)

A stroll across Burrard Street Bridge between Downtown Vancouver and Kitsilano is the perfect way to get a birds-eye view of Vanier Park, Sunset Beach, Granville Island, and more iconic locales. Of course, the bridge itself is the main photo attraction so ensure you take photos of the architecture as you pass over the historic crossing.

Location: Burrard Street Bridge