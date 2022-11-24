Here's who has the best Stanley Cup odds at American Thanksgiving

The Colorado Avalanche are still the team to beat.

The defending champions remain the odds-on favourite at capturing the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, according to Stake.com, heading into the American Thanksgiving mile-marker.

The Avalanche, who won their third Stanley Cup last June after upending the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning, remain favourites at +470, meaning a single $100 bet would return a $570 win should the Avalanche repeat. The line is a slight slip for Colorado, who entered the season as +410 favourites.

Still, the Cale Makar-led franchise remains the team to beat.

The Avalanche, however, sit 12th overall in the NHL standings with an 11-6-1 mark — behind the likes of the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Seattle Kraken, and Los Angeles Kings in the Western Conference.

The Boston Bruins, who sit first overall in the NHL standings with 34 points by way of a 17-3-0 record, are second to Colorado at +670. Vegas, right behind Boston with 33 points, are third at +685. The Bruins entered the season with the 13th-best odds at +2,490, with the Golden Knights ranking eighth at +1,640.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit fifth overall in the standings at American Thanksgiving, remain Canada’s best chance at bringing the Stanley Cup up north at +1,220. It’s a slight dip for the Maple Leafs, who entered the campaign with the second-best odds overall in pre-season ranks at +820.

The Calgary Flames are Canada’s second-best option behind the Leafs at +1,490, with the Edmonton Oilers slightly behind at +1,840. The Flames are fourth in the Pacific Division with 21 points, one up on the fifth-place Oilers.

The Vancouver Canucks, who sit sixth with 17 points, have taken a sharp tumble down the charts. Vancouver slotted 18th overall in pre-season tables with a +4,400 mark. They now sit with the eighth-longest odds at a +11,900 mark, meaning a $100 bet would return a $12,000 payout.

The Montreal Canadiens, who had a +12,900 line in late September, share those same odds as the Canucks. The Canadiens are the last Canadian franchise to win the Cup, doing so exactly 30 years ago.

Here’s a full look at the odds, via Stake: