The Battle of Alberta between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames is known for hits, goals, and, well, of course, the fights.

Oilers and Flames players have gotten into fights 264 times over the course of the rivalry, per HockeyFights.com.

With the two teams set to face off against each other in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, it should be a safe bet there are more fisticuffs on the horizon.

In no particular order, here are 11 of the best scraps in the Battle of Alberta since 2016-17:

Jujhar Khaira vs. Buddy Robinson

Date: February 1, 2020

Game result: 8-3 Oilers

February 1, 2020, might be the wildest night in the Battle of Alberta history. Jujhar Khaira and Buddy Robinson faced off in the first period with a fight, but it hardly foreshadowed what was to come.

Mike Smith vs. Cam Talbot

Date: February 1, 2020

Game result: 8-3 Oilers

Late in the second period of that game, the two teams converged for an all-out war on the ice. But the main event of the night was the goalie fight between Smith and Talbot, which caused both goalies to be ejected.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Ethan Bear

Date: February 1, 2020

Game result:8-3 Oilers

In the same brouhaha, Tkachuk and Ethan Bear also faced off against each other for the third fight of the evening.

Jujhar Khaira vs. Brett Ritchie

Date: March 15, 2021

Game result: 4-3 Flames

This was the last fight between the two teams, taking place a little over a year ago now. Remarkably, neither team fought each other in their four matchups this past season.

Zack Kassian vs. Tanner Glass

Date: October 4, 2017

Game result: 3-0 Oilers

Nothing like a fight right off the faceoff. Kassian and Glass seemed ready to go right off the draw, leaving Kassian heading to the locker room with a bloodied face.

Milan Lucic vs. Tanner Glass

Date: March 31, 2018

Game result: 3-2 Flames

What was that about fights right off the faceoff? It wasn’t Kassian, this time, but Lucic going at it with Glass.

Deryk Engelland vs. Milan Lucic (twice)

Date: October 12, 2016/ January 21, 2017

Game result: 7-4 Oilers, 7-3 Oilers

This mini-rivalry started way back in the first game of the 2016-17 season and continued when the teams met again the following January.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Zack Kassian

Date: January 29, 2020

Game result: 4-3 Flames (shootout)

This fight was the follow-up to “Turtlegate,” where Tkachuk was accused of ducking Kassian in a fight three weeks prior after landing a big hit on the Oilers forward. Kassian ended up picking up a two-game suspension for going after an unwilling Tkachuk.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Sean Monahan

Date: January 29, 2020

Game result:4-3 Flames (shootout)

There’s something a little different when two star players fight each other. It wasn’t the longest fight in the world, and both players looked a little out of place. It was the only NHL fight of Monahan’s career so far, while Nugent-Hopkins has had three.

Darnell Nurse vs. Travis Hamonic

Date: March 13, 2018

Game result: 1-0 Flames

It was a quick fight but one with plenty of uppercuts. Nurse and Travis Hamonic got into a first-period scrap before eventually being broken up along the benches.