4 best restaurants to break up with someone in Vancouver

With Valentine’s Day behind us, it’s time to ask yourself: are things going well with your sweetheart?

If you’re looking for a way to get out of a relationship — and into a delish local restaurant, ice cream parlour, or bar — there are tons of options for you in Vancouver.

The city is teeming with great places to let them down easy, made slightly less unpleasant with a nice meal or treat.

There are a few routes you can take here, but strategy and location are always key.

If you happen to be on the opposite end of the breakup conversation and are looking for a great place in town to let out your feelings, say no more.

Diners here eat entirely in the dark, so you don’t even have to see each other when you break the bad news! On the upside, tears are invisible with the lights out, along with everything else — so it will spare you both the shame and awkwardness of eye contact. Plus, they can get a head start on never seeing you again.

Address: 2611 4th Avenue West, Vancouver

Phone: 604-739-3275

How can they pay attention to you dumping them when there’s so much else to look at? This nook in Kitsilano is crammed to the brim with wacky decorations, souvenirs, and one-of-a-kind art pieces, so there’s always something to talk about after you finish your sushi. It’s also a great place for comfort food if anyone happens to feel like eating their feelings. The Fat Elvis is incredible.

Address: 3431 West Broadway

Phone: 604-738-5298

Facebook | Instagram

If they’ve been playing games with you, go ahead and make the figurative literal: Break up at an arcade bar. Order some zany drinks, then casually drop the mic before you beat them at Mario Kart or ski-ball. Double the satisfaction, twice the fun. Make sure you get a shot of Baby Guinness afterward to soothe the nerves — either for one or both of you.

Address: 2287 West Broadway

Phone: 604-288-4400

Facebook | Instagram

Get ahead of the game and prepare to leave with your own solo pints to sob into when you get home. This popular Vancouver ice cream spot has incredible flavours, lots of vegan options, and not very much seating, so you’ll have to be fast. This is a good candidate for in-and-out breakups. Don’t have much to say? Say it over ice cream.

Address: 1829 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-0697

Address: 3992 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-0697

Address: 1485 Frances Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2933

Address: 127 W 1st Street, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4136

Facebook | Instagram