BC's cost-of-living payouts going to bank accounts starting today

Some British Columbians will see more money in their bank accounts starting today as the government begins paying the first of three enhanced BC Family Benefit payments.

The enhanced benefit will go to families with low and moderate incomes with children under 18. The maximum the credit could provide is $350 between January and March for a family with two children.

“With the rising cost of living due to global inflation and the day-to-day expenses that come with raising children, we know times are stressful,” Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy said in a news release. “We’re here to help the parents who need it most with a little extra money to hopefully help take a bit of pressure off the family budget.”

Eligibility for the benefit is based on income and the number of children. According to the government, 75% of BC families will receive some form of payment, and 84% will receive an additional $50 per month per child.

“Looking ahead, we’ll continue to focus on driving down costs for people wherever possible,” Conroy said. “No matter what is on the horizon, we’re here for people and families to help them through these times.”

The BC Family Benefit has started going out today but may take up to 10 days to be deposited by the Canada Revenue Agency alongside the Canada Child Benefit.