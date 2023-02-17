Airbnb recently revealed its best spots across Canada, and one BC spot beat out all the others in the province as the top accommodation.

The Airbnb in question is located in Whistler, BC; surprisingly, it’s just a studio unit.

Some factors that make this unit stand out include that it’s just steps away from Whistler Village and a ten-minute walk to the lifts, yet the quiet oasis is hidden behind trees and lush nature.

It’s also not incredibly expensive, at least not compared to other listings you can find in locations like Whistler or downtown Vancouver.

Whoever put the finishing touches on the design of this Airbnb knew what they were doing. The host of this Airbnb began hosting for the first time in 2022 and has had the most check-ins in all of BC.

The host describes the unit as a “serene studio,” and pictures prove it. If a picture is worth a thousand words, these images are worth at least 500 instances of “cozy.”

Cozy is the operative word for this unit, from the colours to the lighting to the furnishings.

The unit features a “calming neutral palette” and local art and woodwork. The host says the unit is perfect whether you’re looking for a ski or bike adventure, romantic getaway, or business trip.

If you’re not one for the outdoors but a staycation sounds nice, the unit is fully equipped with everything you need, including a full kitchen, cable, a fireplace, and Netflix. However, you may encounter some issues streaming from your Netflix account.

The unit is also steps away from grocery and liquor stores, shops, and Whistler restaurants.

One of the coolest things about this Airbnb is that a portion of the host’s proceeds from bookings is donated to Whistler Community Services Society, a non-profit that provides food security and outreach services in the Whistler community.

The Airbnb even allows pets if you want to bring your doggo along for an adventure, with an added $50 fee.

Sadly, the unit is now booked for spring break, in case you had that idea, but when looking at the price, booking in late March would run you around $225 per night.

For more information on this unit, click here.