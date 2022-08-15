Celebration of life for Oilers superfan Ben Stelter to be livestreamed Friday

A celebration of life for Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter will be held Friday, and hockey fans hoping to show support for the heroic cancer fighter can attend virtually.

The celebration of life will be held at Hope City Church in Edmonton, and a live stream will also be hosted at hopecity.ca/stream.

Mike Stelter, Ben’s dad, tweeted out the invite on Sunday night.

There will be a live stream of Ben’s Celebration of Life on Friday at 11:30am MST at https://t.co/fL1u8hG7lv https://t.co/HspEvOywqn — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 15, 2022

Ben battled glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer, after being diagnosed when he was four.

He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove it, but the tumour returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

Ben passed away last Tuesday at the age of six.

“The world lost the most special boy and an absolute hero last night,” Mike wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “Ben, you were the best son we could ever hope for and you were my best bud ever. Your sisters were so lucky to have you as such a sweet brother. You fought so long and hard and beat so many odds.

“We love you our sweet Benny boy.”

We love you our sweet Benny boy — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Ben’s courage and positive outlook, as well as his love for hockey and the Oilers, resonated with the hockey community and fans across the globe.

All rallied around and supported Ben in his fight.

“Ben meant so much to myself, to my teammates, and the relationship that kind of developed over the course of a year or so was something that I certainly won’t forget,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said in a media availability for Ben last week. “He was an amazing little guy who lit up every single room he was in. Certainly lit up our room every time he walked in there.

“We’re thinking about the entire Stelter family.”

Donations in memoriam may be made to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.