Following complaints, beloved Vancouver trees light up again

Locals and neighbours were upset when a grove of trees near English Bay remained dark during the holiday season. Now, the lights are finally back.

The trees, which can be found just up from the Olympic Inukshuk at the corner of Bidwell Street and Beach Avenue, have become a cherished part of the holiday tradition. The trees are lit yearly, adding some Christmas cheer to the neighbourhood.

“It stands out this time of year and provides a source of light. It’s kind of inspiring when it’s such a dull and dreary climate this time of year,” said West End resident Michael Trew. “They’ve done it every year for 30 years; I don’t know why they would stop.”

It wasn’t that the trees didn’t have lights — Daily Hive Urbanized noticed lights strung across the trees. It was that they were simply not lit.

Now, it appears that the complaints have reached authorities because, according to photos shared by a resident, crews were seen on mounted boom lifts working on the trees during the day.

As the sun set, the lights were finally turned on, revealing the colourful display that residents and passersby had missed so much.

Daily Hive Urbanized reached out to the Park Board but has yet to receive a response about why the trees have remained dark.

Residents will no doubt be delighted to find out that, at least this year, their beloved trees have been lit once again.