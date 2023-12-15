This new development outside of Vancouver is set to be the first of its kind

Major Saskatchewan real estate developer Baydo Group (BG) is set to expand into Vancouver’s property market with a new one-of-a-kind high-rise development — ELEMENTS.

Situated between Coquitlam and Burnaby, ELEMENTS has been meticulously planned, showcasing the award-winning prairie province group’s expertise in the field of real estate development.

It incorporates innovative building technologies to deliver a modern living experience like no other, presenting a rare opportunity for homebuyers and investors.

ELEMENTS, which will stand at 27 storeys and offer 195 units of luxury homes, is a collaboration between BG and local Vancouver-based developer Pacific Property Group (PPG).

Despite the current high-interest rate environment, both are confident about the Vancouver property market.

With dozens of developments recently shelved, postponed, or cancelled for various reasons, BG and PPG predict a shortage of inventories available in the near future. Plus, Metro Vancouver’s population is set to rise in the coming years, meaning thousands of newcomers will be seeking housing.

BG and PPG are backed by some of the most trusted accredited financial institutions, ensuring the successful completion of the project.

ELEMENTS is also Western Canada’s first residential high-rise built with SpeedCore construction. This means the core of the building will be a steel structure, taking an estimated 43% less time to be constructed than a traditional cast-in-place reinforced concrete core.

Construction has already begun and the proposed completion is set for late 2026, or early 2027.

Plus, there are several stand-out selling points that set ELEMENTS apart.

All homes at ELEMENTS will feature smart inductive stovetops, luxurious detailing, and modern ACs powered with higher efficiency, greener Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems. Each suite is individually controlled to provide customized heating and cooling according to occupants’ preferences.

Meanwhile, the building’s HVAC system will feature an Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) to enhance indoor air quality with 100% fresh air.

Residents at ELEMENTS will have access to over 14,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, including patio spaces with stunning city views, a BBQ area, a tranquil community garden, 24/7 security, premium concierge services, and more.

There is also a fully equipped fitness centre onsite which features a yoga room, various exercise machines and equipment, and a golf simulator.

Interested? There are currently some limited-time incentives to buy now, including discounts on homes, a $500 assignment fee, and a 15% deposit on all homes.

For more information about this exciting development just outside Vancouver, you can schedule an appointment to visit ELEMENTS’ sales center in Coquitlam now.