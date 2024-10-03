Bellingham residents rant about "shockingly aggressive" BC drivers

BC and Canadian drivers are being called out by Bellingham residents who are sharing many traffic-related concerns about their northern neighbours.

A thread on the Bellingham subreddit that was initially about how Washington drivers are among the best-behaved in America turned into a thread about why Canadian drivers suck.

Complaints ranged from Canadian drivers being “shockingly aggressive” to not driving fast enough.

One commenter said, “Double bad if it’s a BC park plate or a Tesla.”

Some complaints might resonate with local drivers’ sentiments about their fellow BC residents on the road.

“Canadians way worse with sitting on the left lanes,” one Redditor said.

Others reflected on another local complaint, “L” and “N” drivers.

BC-based truck drivers were also scrutinized, with more left-lane concerns.

“Eighteen-wheelers with BC plates are always in the left lanes. WAC 468-510-020 for Left Lane Restrictions needs to [be] enforced. I’ve never seen this be a thing anywhere else, both because of the laws and out of common courtesy.”

It wasn’t just Bellingham or Washington residents calling out BC drivers. Some BC and Canadian drivers who found the thread agreed.

“From BC, drivers suck here now. Washington drivers always seem way better generally.”

Another motorcycle-driving Canadian agreed that Washington drivers are “pretty good.”

One Canadian disagreed.

“Coming in from Canada I’m on the edge of my seat whenever I visit Seattle. Guys, it’s a s**tshow in there.”

This isn’t the first time Bellingham residents have had a bone to pick with BC residents. Sometimes, it’s because they feel BC residents don’t behave when visiting places like Trader Joe’s. Other times, it has been related to driving concerns.

What’s your take on this driving debate? Are BC drivers really that bad? Let us know in the comments.