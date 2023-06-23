Chic luggage and travel brand to set up pop-up this summer in Vancouver

Travel lovers: time to save up the shipping costs! Beis Hotel pop-up is coming to Vancouver this summer.

The store is slated to open from August 7th to September 4th, according to the company website.

The luggage and travel accessory brand is known for its chic aesthetics and functional design, and yet still affordable price.

Its motel pop-up store in Los Angeles last May looked like it came straight from a Wes Anderson movie. So Vancouverites could expect some interesting decor at the pop-up store.