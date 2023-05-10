New covered public plaza opens at BCIT Burnaby campus

In a ceremony last week, the new Beedie Plaza at British Columbia Institute of Technology’s (BCIT) main campus in Burnaby officially opened.

The public plaza reached completion last month, and an opening event was held to acknowledge a $5 million donation made by the family foundation of Ryan and Cindy Beedie, known for their namesake real estate development firm. They have provided a $5 million donation towards the total $7 million cost of building the plaza.

This covered public space features a mass-timber canopy along Goard Way, providing a weather-protected, west-east pathway between Willingdon Avenue — where the major bus stops are located — and Campus Square/SW1 building. It effectively helps provide a more welcoming gateway onto the campus.

“The partnership between BCIT, the Beedie family, and the Beedie Foundation is a unique example of our shared commitment to enhancing education and strengthening the student community beyond the classroom,” said Paul McCullough, interim president of BCIT.

“Their generous donation supports this commitment by providing our students with outdoor spaces where they connect with each other, rejuvenate between classes, and bolster their well-being by being outside.

The plaza’s area spans about 4,000 sq metres (43,000 sq ft), and it includes landscaped green space and seating areas.

Beedie Plaza is one of the many components of BCIT’s 2018-approved, 50-year campus master plan.

Framing the plaza on the north side is the new $80 million Health Sciences Centre, which is anticipated to reach completion later this year.

Construction on the new Concert Properties Centre for Trades and Technology begins this year, and work is already well underway on a significant mass-timber student housing building.