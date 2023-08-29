Bedard working out with McDavid and other NHL stars ahead of rookie season

Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard, and several other highly prominent NHLers have gathered this week as Biosteel camp is officially underway.

The Biosteel camp beginning is always a nice reminder that the NHL season is approaching, as many players throughout the league get together and go through some rigorous training before heading back to their respective cities.

As per usual, McDavid has been in attendance, and many fans were quick to notice shots of him doing weight training beside Bedard, who many believe has an opportunity to dethrone McDavid as the NHL’s best player in years to come.

Despite only recently turning 18, Bedard has been a prominent name in the hockey world for quite some time. Described as a generational prospect along the likes of McDavid and Sidney Crosby, the Chicago Blackhawks selected him first overall in the 2023 Draft after a 71 goal, 143 point season with the Regina Pats.

To put into comparison just how ridiculous Bedard was in his final season of junior hockey, McDavid scored 44 goals and 120 points in 47 games in his final season with the Eerie Otters. Bedard was able to easily surpass both those totals while playing in just 10 more games.

That said, how Bedard will fare in the NHL remains to be seen. While his talent is otherworldly, there have concerns about his rather small 5-foot-9, 185-pound stature, which some believe could hinder him against bigger, stronger competition in the NHL. Whether he ever reaches McDavid’s highs remains to be seen, but he will have plenty of eyes on him in the coming years.

The greatest hockey player in the world and McDavid working out together at biosteel. You love to see it pic.twitter.com/shUKGbHIt5 — Chief (@BarstoolChief) August 28, 2023

Several other elite NHL stars are at this year’s camp as well, including McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl. The two finished first and second in league scoring last season with a combined 281 points and are expected to continue doing more of the same in 2023-24.

Other elite talents spotted at camp are Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, as well as Toronto Maple Leafs’ John Tavares.

The camp, which is not open for public viewing, is taking place in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Biosteel boasts on its website that it aims to bring 30 of the best and brightest NHL stars together for intense training and healthy competition in order to help prepare them for a grueling 82-game schedule.