Flames' Mangiapane to be a part of Calgary Italian Open on Monday

Since joining the team, Calgary Flames fans have embraced Andrew Mangiapane’s Italian heritage, even nicknaming him the breadman.

On Monday, the 27-year-old will get to embrace his background as he is set to be a part of the Calgary Italian Open, a golf tournament that will take place at Cottonwood Golf and Country Club.

“I am honoured to partner and align with the Calgary Italian Open and community on this golf tournament and its fundraising efforts,” said Mangiapane. “I am passionate about the groups supported through this event and looking forward to connecting with the community at the same time.”

This will be Mangiapane’s first time attending the annual event, which began in 2001. His former teammate Mark Giordano has been a part of the event in years past. President of the Calgary Italian Open Society Mike Franco couldn’t hold back his excitement when asked about the Flames forward taking part this year.

“We are excited to have Andrew involved in our tournament for the first time, and we look forward to working with both Andrew and Claudia in supporting not only Renfrew Educational Services but also the community of Calgary,” said Franco. “Andrew’s interest in supporting kids and his passion for the community is inspiring, and we look forward to building a successful charitable partnership.”

Proceeds from the tournament are set to go to Renfrew Educational Services and the Calgary Italian Open Society. The event will get underway at 12:30 pm, while Mangiapane will have media availability at 11:45 am.

While this will be an enjoyable and relaxed atmosphere for Mangiapane, he will soon kick things into high gear to prepare for the upcoming season. He was one of several Flames who regressed in 2022-23 and is looking to get back to his old goal-scoring ways.