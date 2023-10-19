We’ve talked about it many times.

It’s the era of GOATs.

From clear GOATs like Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic; to guys with cases like LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, and others, we’ve been treated to the best and brightest between the lines.

Victor Wembanyama and Connor Bedard are a long way from such status.

But it’s going to be fun watching them try.

Because the NHL and NBA have been handed lottery tickets this autumn. The two best prospects to enter their respective leagues since Connor McDavid in 2015, and King James in 2003.

Bedard is already having an impact with his Blackhawks debut being the highest rated cable NHL regular season broadcast (outside of Winter Classics).

Wembanyama is sure to boost engagement as well, albeit from a less sexy market in San Antonio.

In Bedard’s case, we’re talking about a puck-handler, shooter, and setup artist with few peers at age 18.

In Wembanyama’s case, not sure we’ve ever seen anyone like him. He’s 7-foot-4 with a floor game. Wilt Chamberlain with the quicks to beat defenders off the dribble.

And the best part is, we don’t have to wait around a couple years to watch them physically mature, learn their leagues and realize all their talent.

They’re ready-made. Non-fiction phenoms who can — and will — dominate as teenagers.

October might be the best sports-watching month when you consider that the Big 4 North American sports leagues are all ongoing. And this era that we’re in — and heading into — may well be the best sports-watching era of all-time given the GOATs that have populated the Big 4 and beyond.

Add Wembanyama and Bedard to the list of must-see TV. And the best part is, they’re just getting started.