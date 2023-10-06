Everyone is talking about Paris because bed bugs are taking over the French city, but Vancouver has a significant problem with the icky critters.

Orkin, a pest control company, publishes an annual list of Canada’s worst cities for bed bugs. Vancouver ranked number two on its most recent list, which looked at bed bug rates between January and December 2022, second only to Toronto.

Only one other BC city even made the list, Prince George.

For those lucky enough to have avoided the scourge of bed bugs, the little suckers are literally that, bloodsuckers. For whatever reason, the blood of the Vancouverite seems to be popular.

“These insects are classified as hematophagous, meaning that blood is their source of nutrition,” says Orkin.

On Orkin’s last bed bug ranking, Vancouver placed third, behind Toronto and Sudbury, so it seems it’s getting worse in Vancouver — or better in Sudbury.

“Taxis, buses, trains, and airplanes are also common bed bug hiding places, allowing these pests an opportunity to hitch a ride with unsuspecting travellers. Examining clothing and luggage regularly while travelling can help prevent introducing bed bugs into your home or business, helping you stop a future infestation from occurring.”

Paris is reportedly battling an influx of the pests, as the blood-sucking bugs have been spotted crawling on public transportation, and there have also been reports of them in movie theatres and at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Yuck.

If you’re curious about bed bugs near your Vancouver neighbourhood, you can visit the Bedbug Registry if you dare.