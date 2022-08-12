Keeping up with Kim Kardashian is a job in and of itself.

The reality star, selfie queen, and entrepreneur is teaming up with Beats to create the first-ever custom collaboration for the Beats Fit Pro line, putting her signature minimalist style on a trio of wireless earbuds.

A multi-talented businesswoman, Kardashian co-founded American shapewear and clothing brand, Skims in 2019. The company was most recently valued at $3.2 billion dollars and is heading towards a potential IPO.

Most recently, she launched her skincare brand, SKKN BY KIM, an $885 nine-step product ritual, “born out of Kim’s dream to bridge the gap between the world’s most renowned dermatological experts and people at home seeking high-quality skincare.”

With her new tech partnership, Kardashian wants “to break away from the idea that headphones have to be colorful to make a statement.”

“This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality,” said Kim.

Kardashian appears in a video promoting the Beats x Kim partnership, sharing her inspiration and offering a behind-the-scenes look at the campaign shoot.

“We’re excited to offer Beats’ most innovative headphones in a whole new, gorgeous colour palette to music fans and fashion lovers alike,” said Eddy Cue, SVP, Services at Apple.

Kim redesigned the Beats Fit Pro in 3 neutral colours, named Moon, Dune, and Earth. Your latest must-have fashion and tech accessory is launching online at Apple.com/Kim on Tuesday, August, 16th at 7am PT.

Beats x Kim will be available in limited quantities at select Apple stores, Amazon Canada, and SSENSE on Wednesday, August 17th. Each pair retails at $249.95.